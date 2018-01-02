Subscribe Register Login

Power knocked out to large part of downtown Little Rock; cause unclear

Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 10:58 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas deputy arrested on DWI charge on New Year's Day, police say

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 5:47 p.m.

robert-gene-crowe

PHOTO BY WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Robert Gene Crowe

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police arrested an Arkansas deputy on a charge of driving while intoxicated early Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Robert Gene Crowe, 45, hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road near U.S. 412 and Old Highway 68 in Tontitown, according to a police report cited by the newspaper.

An officer with the city's Police Department saw an open beer can on the driver's-side floorboard and smelled alcohol, the report stated. Crowe, a Benton County deputy, reportedly refused all sobriety tests and refused to sign the DWI statements of rights.

Crowe was booked into the Washington County jail on a DWI charge as well as reckless driving and having an open container, jail records show.

He was released 11:20 a.m. Monday on $1,440 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb 14.

The Benton County sheriff's office is conducting an internal investigation into the arrest, spokeswoman Shannon Jenkins told the newspaper Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Northwest Arkansas deputy arrested on DWI charge on New Year's Day, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online