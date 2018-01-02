Northwest Arkansas deputy arrested on DWI charge on New Year's Day, police say

Police arrested an Arkansas deputy on a charge of driving while intoxicated early Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Robert Gene Crowe, 45, hit a vehicle parked on the side of the road near U.S. 412 and Old Highway 68 in Tontitown, according to a police report cited by the newspaper.

An officer with the city's Police Department saw an open beer can on the driver's-side floorboard and smelled alcohol, the report stated. Crowe, a Benton County deputy, reportedly refused all sobriety tests and refused to sign the DWI statements of rights.

Crowe was booked into the Washington County jail on a DWI charge as well as reckless driving and having an open container, jail records show.

He was released 11:20 a.m. Monday on $1,440 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb 14.

The Benton County sheriff's office is conducting an internal investigation into the arrest, spokeswoman Shannon Jenkins told the newspaper Tuesday.