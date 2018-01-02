Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 12:41 p.m.

Pakistan summons U.S. envoy to protest Trump tweet

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:07 p.m.

supporters-of-pakistani-religious-groups-burn-a-representation-of-an-american-flag-at-a-rally-to-condemn-a-tweet-by-us-president-donald-trump-in-karachi-pakistan-on-tuesday-jan-2-2018

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/FAREED KHAN

Supporters of Pakistani religious groups burn a representation of an American flag at a rally to condemn a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has summoned the U.S. ambassador, and Islamic groups have held rallies in major cities after U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at the country over its alleged support for extremists.

In a New Year's Day tweet, Trump said the U.S. had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit," saying Pakistan gives "safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan."

Hundreds of supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa group chanted against Trump at a rally in Lahore and called for the U.S. ambassador to be expelled. Jamaat-ud-Dawa is headed by Hafiz Saeed, the founder of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who lives openly in Pakistan despite a $10 million reward offered by the State Department.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

