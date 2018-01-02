Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 12:44 p.m.

PHOTO: Arkansan jokes about hometown, moves forward on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

tia-booth-appears-with-arie-luyendyk-jr-on-the-bachelor-in-this-photo-provided-by-abc

Tia Booth appears with Arie Luyendyk Jr. on 'The Bachelor' in this photo provided by ABC.


Arkansas native Tia Booth introduced herself to eligible bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. by joking about her hometown during the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday night.

Booth, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Weiner in Poinsett County, received a rose from Luyendyk at the end of the episode as a result of her first impression, keeping her safe for another week.

"I'm a clown, and I love a dude that is so down to just be funny and silly with me," Booth told Luyendyk, whom she presented with a penis-shaped keychain.

Booth is a friend of fellow Arkansan Raven Gates, a 26-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawerence County. Gates was a runner-up on The Bachelor in 2017 and participated in Bachelor in Paradise.

Luyendyk was a runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2012.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.

hogfan2012 says... January 2, 2018 at 12:17 p.m.

The gift was pretty tasteless - I would think it would be hard enough to say you are from Weiner without giving a keychain shaped like one to someone you are trying to make a good first impression on.

