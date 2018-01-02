Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Arkansan jokes about hometown, moves forward on ABC's 'The Bachelor'
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
Arkansas native Tia Booth introduced herself to eligible bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. by joking about her hometown during the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday night.
Booth, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Weiner in Poinsett County, received a rose from Luyendyk at the end of the episode as a result of her first impression, keeping her safe for another week.
"I'm a clown, and I love a dude that is so down to just be funny and silly with me," Booth told Luyendyk, whom she presented with a penis-shaped keychain.
Booth is a friend of fellow Arkansan Raven Gates, a 26-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawerence County. Gates was a runner-up on The Bachelor in 2017 and participated in Bachelor in Paradise.
Luyendyk was a runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2012.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.
hogfan2012 says... January 2, 2018 at 12:17 p.m.
The gift was pretty tasteless - I would think it would be hard enough to say you are from Weiner without giving a keychain shaped like one to someone you are trying to make a good first impression on.
