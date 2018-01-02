PHOTO: Arkansan jokes about hometown, moves forward on ABC's 'The Bachelor'

Arkansas native Tia Booth introduced herself to eligible bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. by joking about her hometown during the season premiere of ABC's The Bachelor on Monday night.

Booth, a 26-year-old physical therapist from Weiner in Poinsett County, received a rose from Luyendyk at the end of the episode as a result of her first impression, keeping her safe for another week.

"I'm a clown, and I love a dude that is so down to just be funny and silly with me," Booth told Luyendyk, whom she presented with a penis-shaped keychain.

Booth is a friend of fellow Arkansan Raven Gates, a 26-year-old fashion boutique owner from Hoxie in Lawerence County. Gates was a runner-up on The Bachelor in 2017 and participated in Bachelor in Paradise.

Luyendyk was a runner-up on The Bachelorette in 2012.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC.