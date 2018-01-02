Authorities: Laptop stolen, damage reported in Little Rock elementary school break-in

Two burglars looted desks and stole a laptop from a Little Rock elementary school Friday afternoon, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to Booker Magnet Elementary, 2016 Barber St., and found a classroom window broken on the south side of the building, according to the report. Inside, a teacher's desk had been "ransacked."

Police saw a laptop lying on the ground with two empty laptop bags but did not locate the second laptop.

In the main office, both desks had been combed through and the security camera monitor was shattered, the report stated.

A computer monitor was also listed as stolen.

Officers watched security footage and saw the two burglars walking through the school about 5:40 p.m., according to the report. One reportedly smashed the monitor with a hammer before the pair left the school.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.