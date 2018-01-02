Home / Latest News /
4 people rob 62-year-old of coat, cash, Little Rock police say; victim hospitalized after beating
This article was published today at 2:56 p.m.
A man was beaten and robbed of his coat and cash by four assailants outside a Little Rock apartment complex early Sunday, police said.
The 62-year-old told police that he was leaving a friend's home at Alexander Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, around 1:40 a.m. when four robbers approached him in the parking lot.
The male attackers beat the victim, with at least one hitting him with an unknown metal object, resulting in a laceration about his left eye, according to the report. The 62-year-old's coat, which had about $80 cash in the pocket, was listed as stolen.
The Little Rock resident was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for treatment, the report stated.
Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
TravisBickle says... January 2, 2018 at 5:26 p.m.
That's just cold blooded and downright mean!
JPRoland says... January 2, 2018 at 5:36 p.m.
Note to self: Don't hang out near Asher and University real late on a Saturday night (or 1:40 in the morning).
