Subscribe Register Login

Power knocked out to large part of downtown Little Rock; cause unclear

Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 10:57 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police arrest 20-year-old in west Little Rock hit-and-run that left teen critically hurt

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 1:45 p.m.

Nathan Schneider

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Nathan Schneider

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teenager last week.

Department spokesman Michael Ford said Nathan Schneider surrendered to authorities around 10 a.m.

Schneider was taken to the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree battery charge, police said. His bail had not yet been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 19-year-old Justin Duft was hit by a silver SUV, likely a Hyundai Santa Fe, in the 13000 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a police report.

Officers found Duft, a Roland resident, on the ground unresponsive. A witness reported that Duft had punched someone in the face multiple times before the person he hit ran over Duft twice with his vehicle and sped off west on Chenal Parkway, police said.

Duft's legs at one point got caught in the SUV, and it dragged him, authorities noted.

Ford said Tuesday afternoon that the teenager is still in critical condition.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police arrest 20-year-old in west Little Rock hit-and-run that left teen critically hurt

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TravisBickle says... January 2, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

That's one fugly woman!!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online