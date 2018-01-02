Police arrest 20-year-old in west Little Rock hit-and-run that left teen critically hurt

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a teenager last week.

Department spokesman Michael Ford said Nathan Schneider surrendered to authorities around 10 a.m.

Schneider was taken to the Pulaski County jail on a first-degree battery charge, police said. His bail had not yet been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 19-year-old Justin Duft was hit by a silver SUV, likely a Hyundai Santa Fe, in the 13000 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a police report.

Officers found Duft, a Roland resident, on the ground unresponsive. A witness reported that Duft had punched someone in the face multiple times before the person he hit ran over Duft twice with his vehicle and sped off west on Chenal Parkway, police said.

Duft's legs at one point got caught in the SUV, and it dragged him, authorities noted.

Ford said Tuesday afternoon that the teenager is still in critical condition.

