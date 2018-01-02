Little Rock teen shot multiple times, found trying to climb into trash can, police say

A Little Rock teen found trying to get into a garbage can had multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed into emergency surgery, police said.

Officers were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1500 block of Peyton Street in reference to a report of a suspicious person.

The caller reported seeing an individual, later identified as 19-year-old Jimmie Lynn Clark Jr. of Little Rock, in her yard with his pants around his ankles trying to climb inside a garbage can.

Clark also tried to get into her vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

At the residence, authorities found Clark lying on the ground in the front yard with multiple apparent gunshot wounds to his right leg and abdomen.

Authorities said Clark was rushed into emergency surgery at a nearby hospital. His condition was unknown at the time of the report.

Police noted that "a fist sized amount of his intestines" had come out of his abdomen area. A bone in his right leg was also shattered, according to officers who spoke with medical personnel.

Clark could not give the location of where he had been shot, the report stated. Officers were unable to find a crime scene.

Little Rock police responded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to two calls of shots fired in the area of 16th and Peyton streets.

One witness said they saw two or three masked people walking down the street, including one who wore a gray jogging suit and had a gun in his hand, police said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.