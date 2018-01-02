Power knocked out to large part of downtown Little Rock; cause unclear

A large swath of downtown Little Rock is without power Tuesday night after a problem at a substation that provides electricity to the area, officials said.

The specific cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, Entergy Arkansas spokeswoman Kerri Case said, noting it's too early to know how extensive the problem is or when service may be restored. The issue was said to have arisen at the Gaines substation, which feeds downtown.

The outage darkened some of Little Rock's skyscrapers, including the Bank of America building, as well as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette office and KATV's headquarters.

Little Rock police cars were patrolling the area with blue lights on.

