Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, January 03, 2018, 11:07 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Public meetings

By -- Staff report

This article was published January 2, 2018 at 3:00 a.m.

Today

4:30 p.m.

Rogers Planning Commission -- Council chambers, City Hall, 301 W. Chestnut

5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville City Council -- Room 219, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.

Goshen Planning Commission -- City Hall

6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs Board of Directors -- Board room, City Hall, 400 N. Broadway

Wednesday

Fayetteville Active Transportation Advisory Committee -- Room 326, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.

Thursday

Fayetteville Planning Commission -- Room 111, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.

6 p.m.

Benton County Finance Committee -- Quorum Courtroom, Bentonville

Lowell Planning Commission -- City Hall, 216 N. Lincoln St.

NW News on 01/02/2018

Print Headline: Public meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Public meetings

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online