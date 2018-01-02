Public meetings
By -- Staff report
This article was published January 2, 2018 at 3:00 a.m.
Today
4:30 p.m.
Rogers Planning Commission -- Council chambers, City Hall, 301 W. Chestnut
5:30 p.m.
Fayetteville City Council -- Room 219, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.
Goshen Planning Commission -- City Hall
6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs Board of Directors -- Board room, City Hall, 400 N. Broadway
Wednesday
Fayetteville Active Transportation Advisory Committee -- Room 326, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.
Thursday
Fayetteville Planning Commission -- Room 111, City Hall, 113 W. Mountain St.
6 p.m.
Benton County Finance Committee -- Quorum Courtroom, Bentonville
Lowell Planning Commission -- City Hall, 216 N. Lincoln St.NW News on 01/02/2018
Print Headline: Public meetings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Public meetings
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.