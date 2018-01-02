Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Christopher McCann, 30, of 13698 Motley Road in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the first degree. McCann was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Alana Irene Wilder, 33, of 13876 Canal St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and possession of a controlled substance. Wilder was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Salvador Gallardo, 26, of Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Gallardo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

• Willie Matthews, 34, of 98 Sunset in Marianna was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

NW News on 01/02/2018