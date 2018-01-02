Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, January 04, 2018, 12:46 a.m.

Reward is offered for animals' killer

By Arkansas Online

This article was published January 2, 2018 at 3:00 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a "massacre of animals" at a homeowner's property in Woodruff County.

An alpaca, a calf and goats were among the animals found slain in Pumpkin Bend, according to a news release from the Woodruff County sheriff's office.

Authorities believe they were killed sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

NW News on 01/02/2018

Print Headline: Reward is offered for animals' killer

Arkansas Online