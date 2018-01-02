Sheriff's office names 2 Arkansans killed in double homicide, suspect who was fatally shot by deputies

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a double homicide in Arkansas on Monday as well as the suspect who was shot dead by deputies.

Starla Exum, 45, of Romance was found dead at a residence on the city's Starlight Lane about 1:30 p.m. after the White County sheriff's office was notified of a possible shooting. Timmy Dickson, 54, of Searcy was also found at the address and died on the way to a hospital, according to a Tuesday news release. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

Archie Lawhon III, 42, was identified as a suspect after investigators talked to multiple witnesses. About 3:15 p.m., he walked out of a "small building in the woods," authorities previously said.

Deputies told Lawhon to show his hands, but he instead showed a gun and pointed it toward the officers, according to Phillip Miller, chief deputy at the White County sheriff's office. Multiple deputies opened fire, leaving the Cabot resident with fatal injuries.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that investigators are still working "to determine what events lead up to this deadly encounter."

