State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

John Brown men defeat Central Christian

Jake Caudle and Nathan Corder both scored 19 points to lead John Brown University's men's team to a 89-63 victory over Central Christian of the Bible (Mo.).

Caudle made 7 of 13 field goals, including 5 of 11 three-pointers, and Corder made 6 of 13 field goals and 6 of 12 three-pointers. Kristijan Joksimovic added 10 points and 4 rebounds, and Marquis Waller had 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-4).

Jesse Granados and Kedron Rollings both had 14 points for Central Christian (3-6).

John Brown women win by 76

Karina Chandra led John Brown University's women's team with 19 points, Baily Cameron had 17 and Jana Schammel had 14 to lead the Lady Eagles (8-4) to a 103-27 victory over Central Christian of the Bible (Mo.).

Thirteen of the 15 players scored as John Brown shot 53.8 percent (42 of 78) from the floor and made 17 of 35 three-pointers.

Karissa Baber led Central Christian (2-7) with eight points.

Sports on 01/02/2018