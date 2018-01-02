Texarkana hailed for its accounting

TEXARKANA -- The city of Texarkana has been recognized for the high quality of its comprehensive annual financial report.

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the city its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, "the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting," it announced in a news release.

City Manager Kenny Haskin said the city's staff members and residents should feel good about the recognition.

"Being fundamentally sound is the approach we like to take when it comes to dealing with taxpayers' dollars. I believe this commendation will add instant credibility to our numbers. It will also provide staff with the confidence they need to stay the course and continue to push forward. The people of Texarkana deserve that and more," he said.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit professional association with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C. It serves about 19,000 government finance professionals.

NW News on 01/02/2018