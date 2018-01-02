Authorities: 2 men robbed of cash outside North Little Rock restaurant, but carjacking thwarted

Two men were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a North Little Rock eatery early Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to IHOP, 4225 Warden Road, shortly before 4 a.m., according to a report from the city's Police Department. One of the victims told police that he and his friend were sitting in the parking lot listening to music in his pickup when the noise drew the attention of two people walking by.

The two male strangers came up and asked about the sound system, so the 21-year-old reportedly invited them inside for a "demo." The pair then got inside the vehicle.

The driver told police that after hearing the system, the taller male came around to the driver's-side door, pulled out a handgun and told him to get out of the pickup.

The other victim, a 26-year-old man, tried to walk away but was stopped by the shorter assailant, the report states. He asked if the robber "just wanted his money," to which the stranger reportedly replied "yeah."

The 26-year-old told authorities that he gave the assailant $138 in cash, then went to his car and fled.

Meanwhile, the truck's driver told the would-be carjackers that his "pocket was stuck in the seat," and he was unable to get out, the report states. The assailant tried to pull him out of the truck, but the victim reportedly braced his knee against the steering wheel to hold himself in.

The 21-year-old then told the robber to go over to the passenger seat to help him get "un-stuck," according to the report. When the assailant got the the passenger's-side door, the 21-year-old threw the vehicle in reverse and punched the gas, throwing the robber from the vehicle. The two assailants reportedly fled ran north.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests have been made at the time of the report.