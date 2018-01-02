Urban hunts for coyotes spark debate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dennis Murphy sniffed the bobcat urine he uses to lure his prey. He checked the silencer on his AR-15 assault rifle and loaded a few snares into his Ford pickup.

“Let’s go kill some coyotes,” he said.

Murphy was not heading for the wilderness. His stalking ground is on the contentious new frontier where hunters are clashing with conservationists: cities and suburbs.

Coyotes are largely associated with their ancestral bastions in the wild lands of the American West, but they are highly adaptable, and in recent years they have been colonizing large population centers throughout North America. The hunters have come after them, stalking the predators in settings like strip mall parking lots, housing tract cul-de-sacs and plazas in the shadow of skyscrapers.

The growing popularity of urban hunting is igniting a debate over the perils and benefits coyotes pose in populated areas, and whether city dwellers ought to adapt to living alongside a cunning predator that has thrived since one of its top adversaries, the gray wolf, has been all but wiped out in much of the continent.

Enthusiasts for the urban coyote chase said they are helping to limit the spread of a pest that federal authorities already kill by the tens of thousands every year in eradication projects. Some also add they enjoy the thrill of urban hunting, which requires different kinds of training and marksmanship than prairie or mountain hunting.

“Coyotes are a formidable predator, moving into the places where we take our kids to school and walk our pets,” said Murphy, 59, a former Army Green Beret who has hunted bears in Alaska and now deals in the pelts of coyotes he kills in the suburbs of Columbus.

Some carnivore ecologists argue, though, that moving the hunt into cities will be self-defeating. They say it replicates the very tactics that have allowed coyotes to prosper despite a concerted effort against them. In an adaptation that biologists call fission-fusion, when coyotes come under pressure from hunters, their packs split up into lone animals and pairs, they start producing much larger litters, and they migrate into new areas.

Coyotes are omnivores and will eat anything from rodents to berries, as well as the discarded remains of a fast-food order. In cities, they tend to elude detection by turning strictly nocturnal, often building dens in quiet alleyways or parking garages.

“Humans have killed millions of coyotes, but this is a species that’s adapted by moving in right next to us, their main predators,” said Stanley D. Gehrt, a wildlife ecologist at Ohio State University.

While ranchers and farmers are often more than ready to have someone go after coyotes on their land, some urban hunters say they get a very different reception, and have to tread carefully.

“Knock on doors in neat street clothes and explain your interest in hunting coyotes,” Tom Carpenter advised fellow hunters in Outdoor Life magazine. To win homeowners over, Carpenter, who lives near Minneapolis, also suggested promising to hunt only at dawn or dusk to avoid cyclists and joggers, and when dealing with especially reluctant people, to offer to use a crossbow instead of a firearm.”

Murphy set up his equipment on a recent afternoon in a clearing outside a shed where he and a taxidermist friend skin their prey and employ flesh-eating beetles to clean the skulls. He made a few calls with the rabbit-squeal device. Then he waited, and called some more, and waited, and called yet again.

“No ‘yotes today,” he said with a disappointed shrug, the kind that just about every hunter has made at one time or another.

Coyotes have a fearful reputation, but opponents of coyote hunting say the threat they actually pose to humans has been overblown.

Most coyotes do their best to avoid direct contact with people. Documented human fatalities from coyote attacks have been rarer still in recent decades, including a 3-year-old girl in Glendale, Calif., in 1981, and a 19-year-old musician, Taylor Mitchell, who was mauled in Nova Scotia in 2009.

“Coyotes are complex sentient beings with individual personalities,” said Camilla H. Fox, the founder and executive director of Project Coyote, a conservation group. “This doesn’t mean that aggressive coyotes don’t exist, but we need to learn how to minimize conflicts in our cities, instead of making things worse,” she added, pointing to measures like securing garbage cans and keeping dogs on leashes in areas where coyotes may roam.

Moreover, biologists say that urban coyotes actually benefit humans by eating rodents like rats, which can spread disease, and by culling feral cats, which prey on songbirds.