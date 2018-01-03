Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 4:10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Second Thoughts

Bengals QB becomes hit with Bills fans

By Tim Cooper

This article was published January 3, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

Giddy Buffalo fans are making a surge in donations to Andy Dalton's foundation, their way of thanking the Bengals quarterback for his role in the Bills' long-awaited playoff appearance.

This story is only available from the Arkansas Online archives. Stories can be purchased individually for $2.95. Click here to search for this story in the archives.

Print Headline: Bengals QB becomes hit with Bills fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bengals QB becomes hit with Bills fans

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online