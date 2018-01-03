Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 4:11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Cavaliers, Celtics meet in showdown

By The Associated Press

This article was published January 3, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

WALTHAM, Mass. -- When Brad Stevens studied the video of Boston's last game against Cleveland, he skipped over a handful of plays and put the sound on mute.

This story is only available from the Arkansas Online archives. Stories can be purchased individually for $2.95. Click here to search for this story in the archives.

Print Headline: Cavaliers, Celtics meet in showdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Cavaliers, Celtics meet in showdown

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online