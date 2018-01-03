Subscribe Register Login
Friday, April 06, 2018, 4:10 p.m.

Florida man enters plea in dorm explosives case

By TRACY M. NEAL NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published January 3, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.

Timothy Constantin

BENTONVILLE -- A former John Brown University student pleaded innocent Tuesday to a felony charge involving the use of explosives.

This story is only available from the Arkansas Online archives. Stories can be purchased individually for $2.95. Click here to search for this story in the archives.

Print Headline: Florida man enters plea in dorm explosives case

