In the lane
Gafford's gets first on a dunk
By Tom Murphy
This article was published January 3, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Daniel Gafford could not have asked for an easier dunk for his first bucket against Mississippi State on Tuesday.
This story is only available from the Arkansas Online archives. Stories can be purchased individually for $2.95. Click here to search for this story in the archives.
Print Headline: Gafford's gets first on a dunk
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Gafford's gets first on a dunk
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.