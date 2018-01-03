Commentary
Woods' back among top questions
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
This article was published January 3, 2018 at 4:00 a.m.
KAPALUA, Hawaii -- The PGA Tour rings in the new year at Kapalua for the 20th consecutive time. After all these years, the one moment that stands above all others was the titanic battle between Tiger Woods and Ernie Els in 2000.
This story is only available from the Arkansas Online archives. Stories can be purchased individually for $2.95. Click here to search for this story in the archives.
Print Headline: Woods' back among top questions
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Woods' back among top questions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.