Sunday, July 01, 2018, 3:14 a.m.

Arkansans in the Majors

This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.

miami-marlins-third-baseman-brian-anderson-arkansas-razorbacks-has-a-292-batting-average-through-fridays-games-which-is-tied-for-the-12th-highest-in-the-national-league

PHOTO BY AP/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) has a .292 batting average through Friday’s games, which is tied for the 12th highest in the National League.

MLB

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Brian Anderson;Razorbacks;3B;Miami

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.292;83;318;45;93;4;38;2

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Andrew Benintendi;Razorbacks;OF;Boston

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.286;79;304;56;87;13;52;14

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Logan Forsythe;Razorbacks;2B;LA Dodgers

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.204;49;157;11;32;2;11;2

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

James McCann;Razorbacks;C;Detroit

AVG.;G;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;SB

.230;61;222;17;51;4;22;0

PITCHERS

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Dallas Keuchel;Razorbacks;Houston

W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO

4-8;4.22;17;17;102.1;109;28;80

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Blake Parker;Hogs/Fayetteville;LA Angels

W-L;ERA;G;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

1-1;3.20;38;9;39.1;33;13;47

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Ryne Stanek;Razorbacks;Tampa Bay

W-L;ERA;G;GS;IP;H;BB;SO

1-1;1.85;20;8;24.1;10;13;28

DISABLED LIST

POSITION PLAYERS

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Brett Eibner;Razorbacks;OF;Texas

REASON Tommy John surgery

PLAYER;CONNECTION;POS;TEAM

Criag Gentry;Hogs/Fort Smith;OF;Baltimore

REASON Left rib fracture

PITCHERS

PITCHER;CONNECTION;TEAM

Drew Smyly;Hogs/LR Central;Chi. Cubs

REASON Tommy John surgery

Sports on 07/01/2018

Print Headline: Arkansans in the Majors

