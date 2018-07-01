Celebrating Bonilla day doesn't get old

Bobby Bonilla doesn't get the credit he deserves, but not because of his baseball legacy or his stats.

Today is the day Bonilla gets his annual payday from the New York Mets, who are still paying Bobby Bonilla $1,193,248.20 every year from a contract he was due almost 20 years ago.

When the Mets wanted to get rid of Bonilla and his $5.9 million salary in 2000, his agent struck a deal that was a bit different: They didn't have to pay him right away. Instead they could pay him $1.19 million for 25 years starting in 2011.

So now every July 1, Bobby Bo gets a nice paycheck worth over a mill.

"He's not a punchline," wrote Mike Oz of Yahoo Sports. "He's a hero!

"We as Americans value capitalism over almost anything else -- we love money. And that's why Bobby Bo doesn't get enough credit. July 1 should be a holiday across the game. The winners that day should get Million Dollar Belts. Players should wear dollar signs on their jerseys instead of numbers.

"And it should all be in honor of Bobby Bonilla, American Hero."

Game show

Ayesha Curry, wife of the Golden State's Steph Curry, rang up 194 points in the final round on Family Feud, nailing four of the five No. 1 answers.

Wrote Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times: "Hitting buzzer-beaters, it appears, runs in the family."

Autograph seeker

After Mike Trout reached second base during a 2011 game against the Yankees, the Angels star told Dan Patrick that he became little more than a fan and asked Derek Jeter for his autograph.

"I think I was on second base when I asked him, 'If I send a ball over, can you sign it?' " Trout recalled. He then added, "It's like a blur now. I don't even remember what I said because I was so nervous and so starstruck."

Even if it wasn't the best time to ask for a signature, Trout left the series with the future Hall of Famer's autograph.

Don't bother

Richard Jefferson really wants to make it clear that he has no idea what LeBron James' free agency plans are.

Jefferson enjoyed a day at the beach Saturday, and he documented it with a post to Snapchat. He also used that opportunity to tell the world that he has no idea where his friend is going, thank you, and do not bother asking.

The shirt read: "I don't know where he's going. ... Don't ask me."

Jefferson is close with James after playing with him in Cleveland for two seasons. James has given no public hints as to where he's looking to go, meaning those close to him are probably getting bombarded with questions. It's why Jefferson felt the need to issue this "statement" about his friendship with the star forward.

Sports quiz

With what team did Bobby Bonilla start his Major League Baseball career with in 1986?

Sports answer

The Chicago White Sox

Sports on 07/01/2018