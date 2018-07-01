Colon ties a record for wins in Rangers victory

RANGERS 13, WHITE SOX 4

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Bartolo Colon overcame a sluggish start to earn his 245th major league victory and match Dennis Martinez for the most by a pitcher from Latin America when the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 13-4 on Saturday night.

Joey Gallo and Ryan Rua homered for the Rangers, who won for the 11th time in 13 games and clinched their fifth consecutive series. Robinson Chirinos hit a three-run double in the fourth inning that put Texas ahead to stay.

Colon, 45, (5-5) was done after Matt Davidson led off the sixth with a home run to center field that pulled the White Sox to 5-3.

Colon already had the most victories by a pitcher born in the Dominican Republic, having surpassed Hall of Famer Juan Marichal for that distinction with his 244th victory at Kansas City on June 18, six days before a loss at Minnesota. Colon won in his first start at home since June 6 to match Martinez, who is from Nicaragua.

White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon (1-3) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Shin-Soo Choo, who has a major league-best on-base streak of 41 games, didn't play for Texas because of right quad soreness. Choo said he has dealt with the issue for at least 10 days and it bothered him recently.

Affectionately nicknamed Big Sexy, the portly Colon retired 10 of 11 batters before Davidson went deep. Colon even got over to cover first base in time to get speedy Leury Garcia, who dove headfirst as the pitcher took a toss from Gallo to start the third. Colon had a grin on his face walking back to the mound.

Chicago managed to score only twice despite seven baserunners in the first two innings, when Colon allowed five hits and issued his only two walks.

White Sox third baseman Yolmer Sanchez was back in the lineup Saturday after missing the series opener with a bruised left quad sustained when he collided with Minnesota 1B Logan Morrison on Thursday.

RED SOX 11, YANKEES 0 Chris Sale pitched his latest Bronx gem, Rafael Devers went 5 for 5 with a first-inning grand slam and visiting Boston held New York to two hits during a rout to take back baseball's best record.

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 3 Justin Smoak led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run and host Toronto beat Detroit, handing the Tigers their 11th consecutive loss.

ATHLETICS 7, INDIANS 2 Journeyman Edwin Jackson earned his first victory with the Athletics, pitching neatly into the seventh inning as Oakland beat visiting Cleveland for its season-high sixth consecutive victory.

ANGELS 6, ORIOLES 2 Albert Pujols' RBI double highlighted a five-run eighth inning and Los Angeles beat host Baltimore, extending the Orioles' latest losing streak to seven games.

RAYS 5, ASTROS 2 Wilson Ramos drove in four runs in the first two innings against Justin Verlander, and Tampa Bay went on to a victory over visiting Houston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 11, CARDINALS 4 Nick Markakis hit a grand slam, Max Fried took a shutout into the seventh inning and Atlanta beat host St. Louis.

ROCKIES 3, DODGERS 1 German Marquez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings and Ian Desmond homered as visiting Colorado beat Los Angeles.

PHILLIES 3, NATIONALS 2 Philadelphia overcame an injury to starting pitcher Vince Velasquez, who was struck on the forearm by a liner in the second inning, to beat visiting Washington.

MARLINS 5, METS 2 Brian Anderson hit a two-run home run off Jacob deGrom and host Miami climbed out of last place in the NL East by rallying past New York.

REDS 12, BREWERS 3 Reliever Michael Lorenzen hit the second grand slam by a Reds pitcher in a week, and Cincinnati pulled away to a victory that ended its seven-game losing streak against visiting Milwaukee.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 14, TWINS 9 Jason Heyward had four of host Chicago's 20 hits, Ben Zobrist had three RBI and the team had a pair of five-run innings as it beat Minnesota.

