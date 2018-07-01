Hogs' WR pledge continues work on teammate

FRISCO, Texas -- Arkansas Razorbacks receiver commitment Shamar Nash has been vocal about his college choice to his teammate and receiver Josh Delgado, who recently committed to Oregon.

"Man, as soon as I committed like the next day when we were talking on the phone, he was like, 'Yeah, you could still come up there,' " Delgado said. "Shamar is always in my ear. That's my guy. I'm really good friends with him."

Delgado, 6-0, 181 pounds, of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., had scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Southern Cal, Washington, Arizona State, Minnesota, Colorado and others before pledging to the Ducks on June 24.

Nash made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in late March and followed that up with an official visit June 7-9.

"He said it's the best visit he's ever taken," Delgado said. "He's been to multiple places. He's been to Bama, Georgia. He's been like everywhere, but he said it's the best visit facilities wise, coaches wise, like everything overall. You can't beat it."

Delgado admits Nash's raving about the Hogs has him interested in visiting Northwest Arkansas.

"Definitely, I was trying to get up there this summer before I committed because I wasn't planning on committing that early," Delgado said. "But it just didn't really work out."

ESPN rates Delgado a four-star prospect, No. 36 receiver and No. 235 overall prospect for the 2019 class. He recorded 55 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., last year before transferring to IMG in January.

He's one of more than 160 of the top prospects in the nation taking part in The Opening, the prestigious summer event now being held at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star. The event was previously held at Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.

Delgado does have interest in visiting the Razorbacks in the future, but with IMG Academy playing a national schedule, it could prove tough.

"You know we have to see how the whole season works out because with us we travel six times out of the year," Delgado said. "So it's probably going to be hard, but depending on whatever Shamar has going on and if we might be able to figure something out, I think I'll be able to."

Nash and Razorback receivers coach Justin Stepp have a very close relaltionship, and Nash has spoken highly of Stepp to Delgado. The fact that Stepp named his son after former SMU receiver Courtland Sutton, who was taken in the second round by the Denver Broncos of the NFL Draft in April, also caught Delgado's attention.

"He talks very highly about Coach Stepp," Delgado said. "He said that's pretty much his family. He said he named his newborn son after one of his old players. Like when you're part of that program, you're part of the family. It's not like any other school where you're just another number. You're like his family."

Delgado and Nash's relationship goes beyond football.

"He's a funny character," Delgado said. "That guy, he knows a lot of music, I'll say that. He knows a lot of music. Like there's probably not one song Shamar doesn't know."

Wilkins on display

Camden Fairview offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins, 6-7, 280, is the lone in-state prospect taking part in The Opening. He's expected to make an official visit to Arkansas on July 27-29.

He has plans to officially visit Oklahoma on Sept. 8 and Texas on Sept. 15, while visits to Georgia and Miami are planned for December.

The Hogs were the first Power 5 school to extend an offer to Wilkins in December.

