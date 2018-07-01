Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 01, 2018, 3:12 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Larson goes high, wins big

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:41 a.m.

Kyle Larson holds up the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Saturday, June 30, 2018.

PHOTO BY AP/NAM Y. HUH

Kyle Larson holds up the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Kyle Larson (42) passes Garrett Smithley on his way to victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Joliet, Ill.

JOLIET, Ill. — Kyle Larson used the high line at Chicagoland Speedway to pass Kevin Harvick and drive away to a dominant victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday.

Riding near the wall at the bumpy 1.5-mile oval, Larson passed Harvick with about 60 laps remaining in the 300-mile race. Brandon Jones moved into the top spot when he stayed on the track while the leaders went in for a pit stop, but the caution he needed never materialized and Larson pulled away when Jones finally went into pit road on a really hot day all over the Midwest.

Larson also won the pole, but the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series regular was sent to the back of the field because of an unapproved tire change after qualifying. It was his second victory in three starts on the Xfinity Series this season, joining his victory at Las Vegas in March.

Harvick finished second, and Cole Custer was third after also starting at the back of the field due to a tire issue. Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

The temperature was in the 90s for most of the day, and it soared well into triple-digits inside the cars. Ice bags were almost as popular as new tires at each pit stop. Harvick asked his crew for a smaller, sandwich-sized bag when he was unable to fit a large bag in his suit, and he splashed cold water on his face at one point.

“Water, ice and a towel at the finish line,” Larson requested after his 10th career Xfinity victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Larson goes high, wins big

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online