GOLF

Two share lead

Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead Saturday at the Quicken Loans National. Ancer matched the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md., giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) was alone in fifth at 10 under after a 65. Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four consecutive birdies, finished the front nine with seven consecutive one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was tied for 25th at 4 under after a 68.

Ryu ahead by 3

So Yeon Ryu broke away on the closing holes Saturday at Kemper Lakes to take a three-stroke lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kildeer, Ill. The 28-year-old South Korean star birdied the 14th and 15th holes to jump ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson and finished with a birdie on 18. She shot a 5-under 67 on another scorching afternoon to get to 11-under 205 and move a step closer to her third major victory. Henderson, the 2016 winner, was second. She bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16 in a 70. South Korean's Sung Hyun Park was 7 under after a 71, and American Angel Yin had a 68 to get to 6 under. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was even after a 70 heading into today's final round. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) was 4 over after a 75.

Kelly has advantage

Jerry Kelly squandered the lead, then regained it, and will head into the final day of the U.S. Senior Open with a one-shot advantage over David Toms. Kelly shot 1-over 71 on Saturday at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., to finish at 4 under. He three-putted from inside of 2 feet on the 12th hole for a double bogey that briefly cost him the lead. Toms shot a bogey-free 66. Tim Petrovic had a 71. He briefly led after making birdie on No. 14, but bogeyed three of his last four holes to finish two out of the lead, tied with Kirk Triplett (68). Another shot back are Brandt Jobe (66), Paul Goydos (70) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (73), whose only birdie of the day came on a chip-in from the side of the 15th green. Deane Pappas (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 3 over after a 74. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Clark Dennis (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Wozniacki wins

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki won the Eastbourne International for the second time by beating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in straight sets for her 29th career WTA title on Saturday. Wozniacki, who was runner-up last year, triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (5) in just under two hours, sealing the match with a backhand down the line. Second-ranked Wozniacki was made to work by No. 45 Sabalenka, who served for both sets. Wozniacki recovered from multiple breaks down in each set before adding to her 2009 success. In the men's final, Mischa Zverev claimed the first ATP title of his career after defeating Lukas Lacko of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4.

BASEBALL

Heat hits Rosario

Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario left a game because of heat illness on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Chicago Cubs said it was 96 degrees at the time Rosario exited during the bottom of the fifth inning. He hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, then left shortly after fielding a hit by Anthony Rizzo. The Cubs said the heat index was 107 -- that's a calculation of how hot it actually feels, with the humidity factored in. There was a short break in the sixth after Twins catcher Bobby Wilson drew a walk. A couple of cups of water were brought out for him to sip and douse himself to cool off. Wilson wound up scoring and was replaced with the score tied at 9.

O'Day opts for surgery

Baltimore Orioles reliever Darren O'Day has opted for season-ending surgery to repair a left hamstring injury. Manager Buck Showalter said the recovery time from the operation would be six months, compared to a 10- to 12-week absence if the right-hander attempted to rehabilitate the injury. O'Day, 35, has struggled with injuries this season, missing a month with a hyperextended elbow before being sidelined for good after hurting his hamstring on June 26. The side-armer is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 games. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Friday.

