The Opening Sunday updates

This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.
The training camp part of The Opening at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas begins at 3 pm today. Updates will be posted during today's event.
There was a morning session, but the media wasn't allowed to be on hand. The only media opportunity for interviews is from 6:30 to 6:45 tonight.
Below is the list of prospects with Arkansas offers.
Receiver Elijah Higgins, 6-3, 215 of Austin, (Texas) Bowie
Receiver Trey Palmer, 6-1, 186, 4.48 of Kentwood, Louisiana
Oregon receiver commitment Joshua Delgado, 5-11, 180 of IMG Academy in Florida
Junior running back Jase McClellan, 5-11, 190 of Aledo, Texas
Junior running back Zachary Evans, 6-2, 195 of Houston North Shore
Linebacker Derick Hall II, 6-5, 210 of Gulfport, Miss.
Defensive back Dax Hill, 6-2, 180 of Tulsa Washington
Defensive back Bobby Wolfe, 6-3, 190 of Houston Madison
Athlete Diwun Black, 6-4, 207 of Forest, Miss.
Defensive back Raymond Woodie III, 6-1, 185 of Tallahassee, Florida,
Defensive back Gregory Brooks, 5-11, 175 of Harvey, (La.) West Jefferson
Defensive back Kaiir Elam, 6-2, 180 of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School.
Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins, 6-7, 280 of Camden Fairview
Safety Jalon Catalon, 5-10, 185 of Mansfield Legacy HS in Texas.
3:50 update
OL Stacey Wilkins threw the power ball 41 feet and change. He also had a 27 vertical.
Ath. Diwun Black had a best of 42 feet in the power ball.
4:38 update
WR Elijah Higgins threw the power ball 45 feet.
