Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, July 01, 2018, 5:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

The Opening Sunday updates

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 3:05 p.m.

2018-the-opening-at-dallas-cowboys-headquarters-at-the-star

2018 The Opening at Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star.

The training camp part of The Opening at Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas begins at 3 pm today. Updates will be posted during today's event.

There was a morning session, but the media wasn't allowed to be on hand. The only media opportunity for interviews is from 6:30 to 6:45 tonight.

Below is the list of prospects with Arkansas offers.

Receiver Elijah Higgins, 6-3, 215 of Austin, (Texas) Bowie

Receiver Trey Palmer, 6-1, 186, 4.48 of Kentwood, Louisiana

Oregon receiver commitment Joshua Delgado, 5-11, 180 of IMG Academy in Florida

Junior running back Jase McClellan, 5-11, 190 of Aledo, Texas

Junior running back Zachary Evans, 6-2, 195 of Houston North Shore

Linebacker Derick Hall II, 6-5, 210 of Gulfport, Miss.

Defensive back Dax Hill, 6-2, 180 of Tulsa Washington

Defensive back Bobby Wolfe, 6-3, 190 of Houston Madison

Athlete Diwun Black, 6-4, 207 of Forest, Miss.

Defensive back Raymond Woodie III, 6-1, 185 of Tallahassee, Florida,

Defensive back Gregory Brooks, 5-11, 175 of Harvey, (La.) West Jefferson

Defensive back Kaiir Elam, 6-2, 180 of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School.

Offensive lineman Stacey Wilkins, 6-7, 280 of Camden Fairview

Safety Jalon Catalon, 5-10, 185 of Mansfield Legacy HS in Texas.

3:50 update

OL Stacey Wilkins threw the power ball 41 feet and change. He also had a 27 vertical.

Ath. Diwun Black had a best of 42 feet in the power ball.

4:38 update

WR Elijah Higgins threw the power ball 45 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: The Opening Sunday updates

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online