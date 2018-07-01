Subscribe Register Login
Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

7 Get5Bass Summer Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Frank Leone (479) 858-2883.

7 Life Outdoors Team Bass Trail bass tournament. Lake Felsenthal. First place wins $7,000. Scott Gilbreth (501) 772-0186. lifeoutdoorsteambass.com

7 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle, Illinois Bayou Park. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

11 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour. Smokin' n Style BBQ. Kyle Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

12 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Carter Day Bldg., Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

14 Metro Area Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Ouachita, Crustal Springs Ramp. info@metroareabassclub.com

15 Mr. Bass of Arkansas pro-am bass tournament. Lake Ouachita 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cody Kemp (501) 815-3058

28 Anvil Jaw Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina. Josh Bussell at (501) 804-1346

28 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Arkansas River, Cherokee Park, Morrilton. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186

28-29 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Arkansas River, Pine Bluff. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033

Sports on 07/01/2018

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

