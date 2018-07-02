Subscribe Register Login
Monday, July 02, 2018, 12:59 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas governor appoints forestry service executive to Game and Fish panel

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.

file-gov-asa-hutchinson-delivers-remarks-in-january-at-the-north-american-free-trade-agreement-summit-in-rogers-nwa-democrat-gazetteflip-putthoff

FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers remarks in January at the North American Free Trade Agreement summit in Rogers. NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF

Arkansas' governor has named the president of a forestry service from Camden to the state commission that regulates hunting and fishing.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday appointed JD Neeley to a seven-year term on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Neeley replaces Commissioner Steve Cook, who is also chairman of the panel. Commissioner Ford Overton becomes the commission's new chairman.

Neeley is president of Neeley Forestry Service and principal broker for United Country Neeley Forestry.

Hutchinson says Neeley's experience as a businessman, as well as his knowledge as a forester, appraiser and Realtor, will make him a valuable member of the panel. Neeley says he wants to continue to work with private landowners to expand good management and wildlife practice.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas governor appoints forestry service executive to Game and Fish panel

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online