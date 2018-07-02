Arkansas LB targets shine during cat-and-mouse

— Two of Arkansas' linebacker targets had a good Sunday at The Opening and showed why the Hogs like them so much.

Targets Derick Hall II, 6-5, 210 of Gulfport, Miss., and Diwun Black, 6-4, 207 of Forest, Miss., displayed their athleticism while competing in the cat-and-mouse session against the running backs at the event.

Hall has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Louisville while Black is an Ole Miss commitment. Hall plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in late July or early August.

Black is looking to visit Fayetteville on July 27.

Diwun Black

Derick Hall