Arkansas-Missouri scheduled for Black Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks will conclude their football regular-season schedule against Missouri on the Friday after Thanksgiving for the fifth consecutive year.

The Razorbacks’ game at Missouri in 2018 will be played at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville announced Monday.

CBS will continue to televise the Arkansas-Missouri game nationally, the SEC announced.

Arkansas and Missouri began playing regularly in 2014 after the Tigers joined the SEC. The matchup replaced the Arkansas-LSU game as part of the CBS schedule for the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Missouri is 3-1 in SEC games against Arkansas, including a 48-45 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium last season. Bret Bielema was fired as Arkansas’ immediately after the game. The Tigers lead the overall series against the Razorbacks 6-3.