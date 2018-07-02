Giants outslug Diamondbacks for series sweep

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX -- The surging San Francisco Giants have made the NL West a little more intriguing.

Brandon Belt and Joe Panik drove in two runs each, Hunter Pence had a pinch-hit, two-run double, and the Giants completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 victory over the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. It was San Francisco's seventh victory in eight games and their first sweep of the Diamondbacks since September 2016. San Francisco moved into a second-place tie at 2 1/2 games behind Arizona for the first time since June 10.

A four-run fifth inning highlighted by Pence's double off reliever Silvino Bracho gave the Giants an 8-3 lead. Cory Gearrin (1-1) got one out in the fourth inning to earn the victory in relief of starter Derek Holland.

The Giants tagged starter Zack Godley (9-6) for seven runs on nine hits in four-plus innings, ending his four-game winning streak. But Holland didn't make it out of the fourth, chased after loading the bases with an intentional walk with San Francisco leading 4-3.

The Diamondbacks couldn't take advantage, as Belt raced well beyond the first-base bag into shallow right field to throw out Christian Walker at first and end the inning.

Holland allowed 3 runs on 7 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Godley's five walks were the second most he's issued in a start this season.

Arizona rallied with two runs in the seventh on Paul Goldschmidt's 18th home run of the season, and Jarrod Dyson became the eighth player in team history to record at least 2 hits, 2 runs batted in and 2 stolen bases in a single game.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3 (13) Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp homered just inside the right-field foul pole in the 13th inning to lift host Philadelphia past Washington.

REDS 8, BREWERS 2 Jose Peraza kept up Cincinnati's parade of grand slams, sending Matt Harvey and the Reds over visiting Milwaukee, which leads the NL Central.

METS 5, MARLINS 2 Steven Matz and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and New York beat host Miami to escape the NL East cellar after a one-day stay.

BRAVES 6, CARDINALS 5 Mike Foltynewicz threw five shutout innings and Freddie Freeman homered in visiting Atlanta's victory over St. Louis.

DODGERS 6, ROCKIES 4 Matt Kemp had three hits and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead home run leading off the eighth inning that rallied host Los Angeles past Colorado to prevent a sweep.

PIRATES 7, PADRES 5 Colin Moran hit his second grand slam of the season and Corey Dickerson and Elias Diaz also homered in visiting Pittsburgh's victory over San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 8, ANGELS 2 Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo hit consecutive home runs after the Angels lost a popup in the sun, and host Baltimore beat Los Angeles to end a seven-game losing streak.

TIGERS 9, BLUE JAYS 1 Nick Castellanos hit his fourth career grand slam, Jordan Zimmermann pitched seven strong innings and visiting Detroit beat Toronto, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

RAYS 3, ASTROS 2 Blake Snell struck out 10, reliever Diego Castillo fanned Jose Altuve in a key spot and host Tampa Bay beat Houston to end a homestand.

WHITE SOX 10, RANGERS 5 Matt Davidson hit a two-run double in his second consecutive three-hit game to lead visiting Chicago past Texas.

INDIANS 15, ATHLETICS 3 Francisco Lindor homered and hit two of the Indians' 11 doubles and Cleveland ended host Oakland's six-game winning streak.

MARINERS 1, ROYALS 0 James Paxton limited Kansas City to 2 hits and struck out 11 in 8t innings and Seattle beat the visiting Royals for its season-best seventh consecutive victory.

YANKEES 11, RED SOX 1 Aaron Hicks hit 3 home runs and host New York pummeled David Price again, connecting 5 times in the first 4 innings Sunday night on the way to a rout of Boston.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 11, TWINS 10 Jon Lester hit a three-run home run in an eight-run second inning and wound up with his NL-leading 11th victory in host Chicago's victory over Minnesota.

