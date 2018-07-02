Highly regarded receiver TQ Jackson commits to the Hogs

Arkansas receiver target TQ Jackson has committed to Arkansas, becoming the second receiver and seventh overall commitment for the 2019 class.

Jackson, 6-3, 180, of Jefferson, Texas, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor recruits east Texas and has been pursuing Jackson.

"It means a lot to me that he believed in me first," said Jackson, who runs a 4.47 40-yard dash. "That stuck with me a lot and him being an east Texas guy, he knows how it is down here. All of them will take care of me. It feels like home around him."

Receivers coach Justin Stepp also recruited Jackson.

"We have a great relationship," Jackson said.

Jackson recorded 40 receptions for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and 41 catches for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

"They want me to play outside receiver for them, but they also want me to move around," Jackson said. "Get my hands on the ball a lot."

He plans to make it back to Fayetteville for the July 27 gathering of top prospects for a cookout. Jackson told the staff he was going to be a Hog several weeks ago.

"I told them like about a month ago," Jackson said.

Jackson said there was no need to wait to make his pledge public.

"Well, basically, [I wanted] to get to put it out there and get it over with," said Jackson, who recorded 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash twice at an East Texas Camp. "Since they know where I'm going and I know where I'm going, there's really no point in holding out."

The Hogs are recruiting several other East Texas prospects, including offensive line commitment Beaux Limmer of Tyler Lee, receiver Keonate Burns of Pittsburg, defensive tackle Carl Williams of Lufkin, running back Darwin Barlow and defensive back Josh Foster of Newton. Jackson plans to recruit them along with others.

"Got to get this thing going. Got to get it rolling," Jackson said.