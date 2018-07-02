Mayberry joining Oral Roberts women's staff

Former Arkansas Razorbacks star point guard Lee Mayberry has been hired at Oral Roberts University as a women’s basketball assistant coach, Golden Eagles Coach Misti Cussen announced Monday.

Mayberry, 48, was a volunteer assistant and special assistant at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to Coach Mike Anderson from the 2014-15 through 2016-17 seasons before going to Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff as an assistant last season.

Mayberry will be working with his daughter, Taleya, and coaching another daughter, Maya, at ORU. Taleya is a graduate assistant coach with the team and Maya will be a sophomore guard next season after being named to the Summit League All-Newcomer team as a freshman.

“It's an honor to serve ORU women's basketball," Mayberry said in a news release. "God continues to open doors for me and my family. I am looking forward to bringing my skills and talents to the program and working with Coach Cussen, the coaching staff, the team and administration."

Mayberry, a Tulsa native, was a four-year starter at Arkansas from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons and helped the Razorbacks win four consecutive conference championships and reach the 1990 Final Four.

A member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and UA Sports Hall of Honor, Mayberry is the Razorbacks’ third-leading career scorer with 1,940 points and is the all-time leader in steals with 291 and second in assists with 729. He played seven seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and Vancouver Grizzlies.