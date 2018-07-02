GOLF

Molinari sets record

Francesco Molinari delivered a record performance Sunday to win the final edition of the Quicken Loans National. Molinari holed a 50-foot eagle putt to start the back nine, and he never stopped until he turned the final round into a runaway at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md. The Italian closed with an 8-under 62 for an eight-shot victory, matching the largest margin this year on the PGA Tour. He finished at 21-under 259, breaking the tournament record by seven shots. Tiger Woods closed with a 66, his lowest final round in more than five years. He tied for fourth, though he was 10 shots behind. Ryan Armour had a 68 to finish second, earning one of four spots to the British Open. The other three spots went to Sung Kang, who finished third after a 64; Abraham Ancer, who tied for fourth after a 72; and Bronson Burgoon, who birdied the final hole for a 67, tied for sixth and earned his first trip to the British Open. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 8th at 9 under after a 71. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was 1 under after a 73.

Park wins playoff

Sung Hyun Park beat So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff Sunday in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her second major championship. After a brief rain delay, Park finished off her South Korean compatriot with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole at Kemper Lakes at Kildeer, Ill. Japanese teen Nasa Hataoko, after shooting an 8-under 64 to post at 10 under, dropped out of the playoff with a par on the par-4 18th. Ryu made a 20-footer for birdie from the fringe, and Park followed from 10 feet. Park closed with a 3-under 69. Ryu had a 73. She took a two-stroke lead on the 16th, but hit left in the water on the par-3 17th en route to a double bogey. Park made a brilliant par save on 16. Park, 24, also won the 2017 U.S. Women's Open. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was even after shooting a 72. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) was 3 over after a 71.

Toms wins by 1

David Toms made one long putt to take the lead, then another one to preserve it on his way to a one-shot victory Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open. Toms sank a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 16th hole at the Broadmoor to take the lead, then held on with a 20-foot downhill make after laying up from a fairway bunker on the 17th hole. He saved par with a downhill knee-knocker from 3 feet on No. 18 to close out the round of even-par 70. Toms finished 3-under 277 to edge Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tim Petrovic. Jimenez (69) and Petrovic (70) each made birdies on the 18th to get to 2 under. Kelly (72) led after the first three rounds, but finished the tournament without making a putt over 12 feet. Deane Pappas (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 21st at 7 over after a 74.

Albertson victorious

Anders Albertson had seven consecutive birdies Sunday in an 8-under 63 to win the Lincoln Land Championship for his first Web.com Tour title. The 25-year-old former Georgia Tech player finished at 25-under 259 at Panther Creek in Springfield, Ill., for a two-stroke victory over Adam Long (63) and Kramer Hickok (67). Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 22nd at 17 under after a 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 9 under after a 73.

BASEBALL

Velasquez on DL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Vince Velasquez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a bruised forearm, a day after he made a dazzling throw with his left hand. Velasquez was hit just below the elbow on a liner back up the middle by Washington's Adam Eaton in the second inning Saturday. He picked up the ball and threw it left-handed to first base to get the final out. He then went down, riling in pain and clutching his right arm. This is the fourth trip to the disabled list for Velasquez in his three seasons with Philadelphia.

Strikeouts top hits

Strikeouts exceeded hits in the major leagues for the second time in three months, a deviation that had never occurred before this year. There were 6,776 strikeouts and 6,640 hits in June, the Elias Sports Bureau said Sunday. That leaves the season totals at 21,090 strikeouts and 20,671 hits about halfway through the season. Strikeouts had topped hits in a full month for the first time in April, when then there were 6,656 strikeouts and 6,360 hits. The previous low differential was in April 2017, when there were 138 more hits than strikeouts. There were 7,033 hits and 6,971 strikeouts in May. Strikeouts per game averaged 16.9 in June, up from 16.75 in May but down from 17.5 in April, which was a record for a full calendar month. Strikeouts have set a record for 10 consecutive seasons, and this year's rate projects to 41,464. That would shatter last year's mark of 40,104; the total was 32,884 in 2008.

HOCKEY

Free agency opens; Tavares off to Toronto

John Tavares needed to post only one picture on his Twitter account to explain the grip the Maple Leafs have had on him since he was a youngster growing up in suburban Toronto.

The photo featured a not-yet-10-year-old Tavares in bed, asleep on a pillowcase and under a blanket adorned with Maple Leafs logos, and accompanied by a note that read: “Not everyday you can live a childhood dream.”

In bidding farewell to the New York Islanders, where he was the captain and face of the franchise since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2009, Tavares chose Toronto and agreed to a seven-year, $77 million contract about an hour after the NHL’s free-agency signing period opened on Sunday.

Tavares, 27, whose 306 points over the past four seasons rank sixth among players over that span, was the highest-profile player to hit the market since the Minnesota Wild signed both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year, $98 million contracts.

Tavares’ signing led to a domino effect in player movement.

Toronto lost two forwards in free agency. James van Riemsdyk left the Maple Leafs after six seasons to return to Philadelphia, where he signed a five-year, $35 million contract. The Leafs also lost center Tyler Bozak, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with St. Louis. Some of money the Lightning saved by not landing Tavares was spent on signing defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year, $47.25 million extension, which kicks in next summer.

Paul Stastny caused another ripple of moves in the Western Conference. He left Winnipeg to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Stanley Cup finalist Vegas Golden Knights — a spot left open after David Perron returned to St. Louis by signing a four-year, $16 million deal.

Vegas forward James Neal is among the more high-profile free agents still unsigned and Buffalo Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill hasn’t ruled out the possibility of trading center Ryan O’Reilly.

In Nashville, the Predators will turn their attention to negotiating a contract extension with defenseman Ryan Ellis, who is entering the final year of his contract. The Ottawa Senators are expected to do the same with their captain, Erik Karlsson.

Sports on 07/02/2018