Sheridan angler takes second at FLW event

LAKE ST. CLAIRE, Mich. -- Chad Grigsby of Maple Grove, Minn., made a late charge Sunday to displace Dylan Hays of Sheridan and win the final FLW Tour event of the year and $125,000.

Fishing within earshot of Hays and Brad Knight of Lancing, Tenn., Grigsby weighed in 26 pounds, 4 ounces of smallmouth bass on Sunday for a total weight of 97-8. Hays ended the tournament with 95-5 to win $30,200. Knight ended with 92-5 to win $25,100.

Hays led the tournament on the second day for the first time in his FLW career.

Joey Cifuentes of Clinton finished 10th with 82-3 to win $14,000.

Sports on 07/02/2018