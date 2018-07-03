Amaral, Mendoza get offense going for Travs

TRAVELERS 8, MISSIONS 3

Beau Amaral and Yonathan Mendoza combined for five hits and five RBI as the Arkansas Travelers continued their hot second half with an 8-3 victory over San Antonio on Monday night before an announced crowd of 2,382 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Four Arkansas pitchers combined to allow the Missions only five hits -- one of them a three-run, 436-foot home run to left field by shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the seventh inning. Max Povse (4-2) went 5 innings for the victory, allowing 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out 8.

San Antonio starter Cal Quantrill (6-4) went 4 innings, giving up 8 hits, 8 runs (4 earned) while striking out 4 and walking 2.

"I thought we actually pitched pretty well," Travelers Manager Daren Brown said of the five hits allowed and the staff's 14 strikeouts. "Defensively, we made it a little tough on our guys. We were a little sloppy, messing up a few plays our guys usually make.

"Our pitchers did a good job pitching around the hitters except for the homer."

Braden Bishop got the Travelers going quickly in the first, hitting a ground-rule double to right field. Chuck Taylor and Eric Filia flied out but Joey Curletta reached on an error by Tatis. Chris Mariscal followed with a single, scoring Bishop.

Amaral took care of the rest, hitting a home run into the Travelers' bullpen in right field and a 4-0 Travelers lead.

Mariscal grounded out to second to open the fourth, but singles from Amaral and Joe De Carlo, a walk to Donnie Walton and a single by Mendoza, one of his three hits, pushed two runs across.

Bishop flew out to right but Taylor and Filia followed with hits to drive in two more runs and an 8-0 lead.

Tatis' three-run home run provided all of the Missions' offense.

