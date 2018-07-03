Balls deflate after Lebron decides on LA

The news of LeBron James agreeing to a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

What does it mean for LaVar Ball, the father of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, who has made headlines for his Big Baller Brand sports-apparel company?

Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post believes James' arrival in Southern California means the end of LaVar Ball in the spotlight.

"The arrival of LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers means the exit of LaVar Ball, count on it. Big Daddy's time as a Kardashian is up," Jenkins wrote.

"James isn't going to put up with that mess. You think the 33-year-old who remains in ring-seeking 'championship mode' signed with the Lakers so he can warm up to the courtside music of LaVar Ball's toxic armchair braying? You notice I have yet to mention the name of Lonzo Ball. That's because he's not the real player on that team; his pappy is. But now that the kid has come up, you think LeBron is going to spend a lot of time on the floor with a guard whose shot looks like a bent wire hangar, who misses more than half his free throws, and whom everyone in the league knows you can sit on? LeBron James is not going to carry that kid. He's done hauling the heavy sled of rosters with liabilities and chemistry problems, that's clear.

"James left his hometown and his heart and the team that he intended to retire with in Cleveland. He also left about $54 million on the table with the Cavaliers, because they had their own locker room problems. He left the Eastern Conference, where he reached the NBA Finals for eight straight seasons. He left all that to commit to the Lakers for four years, despite the fact that they haven't made the playoffs since 2013. He didn't do it without a guarantee of some sort from Lakers management that the organization will make a clean start and give him what he needs to build a great team. And you don't build a championship around the corroding dysfunction of the Ball family. What has anyone in that clan ever won?"

Going down

The LeBron James banner hanging in downtown Cleveland is being removed again after the superstar's announcement he's leaving Cleveland.

The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide, has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week. Sherwin-Williams is evaluating what to do with the wall on its global headquarters.

After learning the billboard was coming down, some people headed over to take photos in front of it.

Cleveland fans are recovering from losing James for the second time. His jerseys have been reduced by 40 percent in the Cavs' team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

He said it

From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times:

• "Right-hander Edwin Jackson has joined his 13th major-league team -- the Oakland Athletics -- matching former reliever Octavio Dotel's MLB record. Well, that's one way to get a lot of movement on your fastball."

• "Hall of Famer Bill Russell gave presenter Charles Barkley the finger during the NBA Awards telecast. Or as hoops apologists preferred to spin it, he took a bird exception."

