Bautista worked to keep baseball

NEW YORK -- While other players were prepping for this season at spring training, Jose Bautista was on his own.

A six-time All-Star without a big league job, Bautista remained eager to catch on somewhere and knew he needed to be resourceful. So to stay in game shape, the 37-year-old slugger spent his days back home in Florida hopping from gym workouts to local ballfields.

Sometimes he ended up at the University of Tampa or Tampa Catholic High School. Wherever he could find an empty diamond to hit and do defensive drills.

"I was trying to mimic somewhat the same program," said Bautista, who has quickly become a rare bright spot for the New York Mets this year. "I mean, it wasn't the easiest thing."

His agent helped him scrounge up batting-practice pitchers to simulate game situations as best they could. High school kids, college players, other free agents looking for work.

Bautista figures he got about 30 "at-bats" or so in April, when the regular season was already underway for everyone else. All the while, the former Toronto Blue Jays star waited for a new opportunity.

"Yeah, different fields. Whatever was available and whatever people could get to," he said.

Not exactly an ideal way to sharpen up for Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw. But after struggling through a 12-game stint with the Atlanta Braves in May, mostly at third base, Joey Bats has hardly missed a thing since arriving in New York. He has an .894 OPS over 36 games and has already batted in every spot for the Mets besides ninth.

"He never backed off," teammate and close friend Jose Reyes said last week. "He always was working."

Next up, a nice reward.

On deck this week is the first trip for Bautista back to Toronto, where he blossomed into one of baseball's best power hitters with the Blue Jays from 2008-2017. The struggling Mets play interleague games at Rogers Centre today and Wednesday night.

"I'm trying not to think about it," Bautista said last week. "I'm trying not to dwell on it too much.

"Obviously, I played there for 10 years. I consider it one of my homes away from home. I'm just going to let it come and enjoy it when it gets here."

Reyes, also Bautista's teammate in Toronto from 2013-2015, said last week the outfielder had been staying at his house in New York for the past few days, and the two talked about the upcoming games in Toronto.

Reyes figures the Blue Jays might have a video tribute planned, but he's sure Bautista will receive a standing ovation after helping the team end a 22-year playoff drought and reach consecutive AL Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.

Bautista hit 54 home runs for the Blue Jays in 2010 and led the majors again with 43 the next season. He finished in the top four in AL MVP voting both years.

As he approached free agency, Bautista's numbers dropped off in 2016. Toronto brought him back on a one-year contract for $18 million last season, but he slumped to a .203 batting average with 23 home runs, 65 RBI and 170 strikeouts, and the Blue Jays moved on.

Sports on 07/03/2018