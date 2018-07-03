Corpus Christi explodes past Northwest Arkansas, 7-2

SPRINGDALE -- Corpus Christi preceded a fireworks display Monday with its own fireworks against Northwest Arkansas.

The Hooks exploded for six runs in the ninth inning and defeated the Naturals 7-2 before a crowd of 3,999 at Arvest Ballpark. Yordan Alvarez and Lorenzo Quintana hit consecutive home runs in the ninth for Corpus Christi (51-29), which fell behind 2-1 in the eighth after a double by Jacksson Flores and a throwing error by Quintana, the catcher.

Alvarez highlighted the rally with his 12th home run of the year on a blast to right field that cleared the bullpen. Quintana then followed with his fourth home run to left field. Flores had three hits, including two doubles, for Northwest Arkansas (37-42), which lost 5-2 to Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Scott Blewett got off to a shaky start in the first inning when Corpus Christi began the game with three consecutive singles. But the Hooks managed only one run after Alvarez hit into a double play and Corpus Christi didn't score again against Blewett, who allowed six hits in 6⅓ innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Corpus Christi threatened to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning after the Hooks loaded the bases with one out against Blewett. Reliever Franco Terrero retired consecutive batters and got a glove on a batted ball by Chas McCormick, who was thrown out by Flores at second to end the inning.

Terrero worked out of trouble again in the eighth inning when he struck out consecutive batters to end the inning with runners on base. But he couldn't hold on against the Hooks, who outhit the Naturals 12-10.

Corpus Christi had an opportunity to increase its 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Andy Pineda led off by lining a hit into the gap in right-center field. But Pineda was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple after a strong relay throw from Erick Mejia. Blewett then retired the next two batters on infield grounders to end the inning.

SHORT HOPS

• Northwest Arkansas failed both times on stolen base attempts in the first inning. Khalil Lee was thrown out at second base after hitting a single to start the game and Erick Mejia was thrown out at third base after reaching on a error by shortstop Anibal Sierra.

• Elier Hernandez broke his bat into at least four pieces during a plate appearance in the first inning. No one was hurt and bat boys from both dugouts picked up the pieces before Hernandez eventually reached on a walk.

On Deck: Foster Griffin (3-9, 6.38 ERA) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas tonight at 6:35 p.m. against Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.86 ERA) for Corpus Christi. Griffin went 6 innings and allowed 6 runs and 10 hits in his last start against San Antonio. He faced Corpus Christi on opening day in April and allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 3 innings.

Tonight's Promotion: Gates open at 5 p.m. for a Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour 5-6 p.m. Independence eve fireworks display following the game.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 07/03/2018