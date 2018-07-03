Hogs land receiver from Texas

Wide receiver TQ Jackson orally committed to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, becoming the second receiver and seventh overall commitment for the 2019 class.

Jackson, 6-3, 180 pounds, of Jefferson, Texas, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from TCU, Baylor, Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others.

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor recruits east Texas and was the first to extend a scholarship to Jackson more than a year ago.

"It means a lot to me that he believed in me first," said Jackson, who runs a 4.47 40-yard dash. "That stuck with me a lot and him being an east Texas guy, he knows how it is down here. All of them will take care of me. It feels like home around him."

Jackson recorded 40 receptions for 938 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and 41 catches for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

"They want me to play outside receiver for them, but they also want me to move around," Jackson said. "Get my hands on the ball a lot."

He plans to make it back to Fayetteville for the July 27 gathering of top prospects for a cookout. Jackson told the staff he was going to be a Hog several weeks ago. Jackson said there was no need to wait to make his pledge public.

"Well, basically, [I wanted] to get to put it out there and get it over with," Jackson said. "Since they know where I'm going and I know where I'm going, there's really no point in holding out."

