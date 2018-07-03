Lindor (2 HRs, 7 RBI) powers Indians over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Francisco Lindor homered twice, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-high seven RBI as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 on Monday night.

Corey Kluber (12-4), who failed to make it out of the second inning in his previous start at St. Louis, gave up two runs in the first, but little after that. He allowed 3 runs and 7 hits, walked none and struck out 5 over 6 innings.

Lindor hit a home run in the fourth after Yan Gomes singled and Jakob Junis hit Tyler Naquin and Rajai Davis with pitches. He added a three-run home run in the sixth to finish Junis' evening. Lindor has 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 54 games against the Royals.

Davis had three hits and scored three runs.

Junis (5-10) has lost his last seven starts and is tied with teammate Jason Hammel for most losses in the American League. He has yielded a major league-high 24 home runs, including 12 in his last five starts over 27 innings.

Whit Merrifield homered on Kluber's third pitch for his fourth career leadoff home run. Salvador Perez singled home Mike Moustakas, who had doubled, in an 11-pitch at-bat for the other Kansas City run in the first.

Jorge Bonifacio logged his first RBI of the season in the Kansas City sixth after being suspended the first 80 games for taking a performance enhancing drug.

The Royals have lost 23 of their last 28 games. They are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the most losses in the majors with 54. They scored four runs or fewer for the 23rd time in the last 24 games.

TIGERS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Jose Iglesias hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the visiting Tigers earned their second straight victory following a season-long 11-game losing streak. Niko Goodrum tripled off Seunghwan Oh (4-3) with one out and scored the winning run when Iglesias followed with a fly ball to right.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 2 Kyle Freeland turned in another sizzling start at Coors Field and Colorado scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a throwing error by shortstop Brandon Crawford. Freeland (8-6) settled in to go seven strong innings after surrendering a home run to Gorkys Hernandez on the first pitch of the game. It was Freeland's 12th quality start of the season. Wade Davis worked his way around a one-out double by Buster Posey in the ninth for his 24th save.

CARDINALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Yadier Molina homered and had three RBI, Carlos Martinez pitched six effective innings and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona. Molina hit a two-run single in the Cardinals' four-run first inning against Robbie Ray (3-1) and hit his 12th home run off the Arizona left-hander in the sixth.

INTERLEAGUE

RED SOX 4, NATIONALS 3 Rick Porcello hit a three-run double off former teammate Max Scherzer and pitched six effective innings, leading the visiting Boston Red Sox over the Washington Nationals. Porcello got his first career extra-base hit came in the second inning on a 0-2 pitch after the Nationals intentionally walked Jackie Bradley Jr. Porcello drove Scherzer's 96-mph fastball over the head of Juan Soto in left center for his first RBI since 2009. Scherzer and Porcello were teammates for five seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

BRAVES 5, YANKEES (11) Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a two-run home run in the 11th inning that nicked the glove of a leaping Aaron Judge in right field, and visiting Atlanta beat the New York Yankees in a matchup between the top teams in each league. Johan Camargo homered early and Jesse Biddle (2-0) pitched out of a late jam for the NL East leaders, who earned their fourth consecutive victory. A.J. Minter got three outs for his fourth save.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 2 (10) Yadiel Rivera's infield hit in the 10th inning scored Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks), lifting host Miami to the victory. Anderson walked against former Razorback Ryne Stanek (1-2) and took third on a single by J.T. Realmuto. Rivera, who entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth, then pulled a one-hopper up the line. Third baseman Matt Duffy backhanded the ball and double-clutched in foul territory before making a wild throw home, but the play was ruled a hit.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 3 Alex Blandino's double in the eighth inning completed host Cincinnati's four-run rally.

BREWERS 6, TWINS 5 (10) Brad Miller drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Minnesota Twins. Nate Orf, playing in his first major league game, was hit by a pitch from Zack Littell (0-2) leading off the 10th. Manny Pina followed with a single and Keon Broxton walked. Pinch-hitter Hernan Perez, hitting against five infielders, hit a grounder to the left side that shortstop Jorge Polanco fielded and fired to the plate to force Orf before Miller got his chance.

