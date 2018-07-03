DIAMONDBACKS

Pollock returns from DL

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated center fielder A.J. Pollock from the 10-day disabled list, putting a key bat back in their lineup as they try to hold onto the NL West lead.

Pollock was set to start Monday night against St. Louis in his first game back since breaking his left thumb while diving for a ball in the outfield against Milwaukee on May 14.

Pollock hit .293 with 11 home runs and 33 RBI in 40 games before the injury, helping the Diamondbacks race out to the NL West lead.

Arizona also purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Class AAA Reno and released right-hander Troy Scribner. Right-hander Silvino Bracho and utilityman Christian Walker were optioned to Reno.

INDIANS

Salazar done for season

CLEVELAND -- Indians right-hander Danny Salazar will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The team said Salazar had an arthroscopic debridement and bursectomy. He will not be able to throw for at least three months while he recovers and there is no definitive timetable on when he'll pitch again.

Salazar has been on the disabled list since the start of the season after arriving at spring training with a sore shoulder. He had numerous procedures before the decision was made to have the operation.

The 28-year-old Salazar went 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 19 starts for Cleveland last season. His loss deprives the AL Central leaders of some depth in case they suffer any more injuries.

Salazar made the All-Star team in 2016, when he went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 starts. Salazar has been with the Indians since 2013.

TWINS

SS Polanco reinstated

MILWAUKEE -- The Minnesota Twins have reinstated shortstop Jorge Polanco, following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The Twins also recalled right-hander Zack Littell from Class AAA Rochester among several moves before their game Monday at Milwaukee. Left-hander Adalberto Mejia was sent to Rochester after making one start. Utility infielder Ehire Adrianza went to the disabled list with a hamstring injury.

To make room for Polanco on the 40-man roster, outfielder Ryan LaMarre was designated for release or assignment. Outfielder Byron Buxton was returned from his rehab assignment and sent to Rochester. Buxton has played in only 28 games for the Twins this season, due to injuries and hitting struggles.

Polanco had a breakout 2017 season, batting .316 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI over his last 55 games.

ATHLETICS

Catcher receives probation

PHOENIX -- Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has been sentenced to 2 years' of probation on a disorderly conduct charge.

His sentencing Monday came nearly three months after he pleaded guilty to the charge in a gun-related incident.

Police say Maxwell had pointed a handgun at a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, in October.

Police said in court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun once the woman explained why she was there. She then gave him the food and left.

Maxwell missed a four-game series in Toronto in May because he could not enter Canada while awaiting sentencing in Arizona.

ORIOLES

Slugger can't shake slump

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis doesn't blame the fans at Camden Yards for showering him with boos, especially when he's walking back to the dugout after another strikeout.

The Orioles slugger is enduring a nightmare season. Although his power numbers have improved slightly since a recently mandated layoff, Davis is batting .156 with 7 home runs, 24 RBI and 99 strikeouts at the midpoint of the season.

Not exactly what the Orioles were expecting when they signed the left-handed hitting first baseman to a guaranteed 7-year, $161 million contract in January 2016.

At the time of the deal, Davis averaged 42 home runs and 109 RBI over the previous three seasons and was coming off a year in which he hit .262 with 47 home runs and 117 RBI.

Since then, his production has dipped annually. His 2017 numbers -- .215, 26 and 61 -- were downright prolific compared to this year.

It's probably too late for his bat to make a difference. His most significant influence on the team, unfortunately, is that his sizable contract makes it that much more difficult for Baltimore to pay big moneyto several of its pending free agents, most notably Manny Machado.

RED SOX/REDS

Minor leaguer traded

The Red Sox traded minor league outfielder Lorenzo Cedrola to the Cincinnati Reds for $1.5 million in international amateur signing bonus pool allocation.

The 20-year-old Venezuelan hit .318 with 17 doubles and 22 RBI in 211 at-bats for Class A Greenville this season. He signed with the Red Sox in 2015 and has a .302 career average in the minors with 7 home runs and 108 RBI in 262 games.

