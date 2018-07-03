Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Former Ole Miss coach dies

Former University of Mississippi head football coach Billy Kinard has died at the age of 84. The school said Monday that Kinard died Saturday at his home in Fort Payne, Ala. after an extended illness. Kinard was a defensive back and halfback in the 1950s under Ole Miss legend Johnny Vaught, with the Rebels winning Southeastern Conference championships in 1954 and 1955 and playing in two Sugar Bowls and one Cotton Bowl. When Vaught retired after a heart attack in 1970, Ole Miss promoted star football alumnus Frank "Bruiser" Kinard from assistant football coach to athletic director and hired younger brother Billy as head football coach. Billy Kinard was a success at first, leading the Rebels to a 10-2 record in 1971 including a Peach Bowl victory over Georgia Tech. But Kinard's record fell to 5-5 in 1972 and then 1-2 at the start of 1973. Vaught returned from retirement to replace Kinard and also became athletic director. Kinard was selected in the second round of the 1956 National Football League Draft and played professional football for four years, including 1956 with the Cleveland Browns, 1957 and 1958 with the Green Bay Packers and 1960 with the Buffalo Bills of the then-American Football League. Before his head coaching turn at Ole Miss, Kinard was an assistant coach for defensive backs at Auburn, Florida, Georgia and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After he left Ole Miss, he coached one year at Gardner-Webb in North Carolina.

CYCLING

Froome cleared of doping

Chris Froome has been cleared of doping by the International Cycling Union, a decision that should allow him to pursue a record-tying fifth Tour de France title later this week. Froome had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level. A UCI statement says "Froome's sample results do not constitute an AAF (Adverse Analytical Finding)," adding that it has decided "to close the proceedings against Mr Froome." The Tour begins Saturday and -- before the UCI statement was provided -- race organizers were reportedly denying him entry. Froome said, "I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong."

SOCCER

Madrid denies Neymar offer

Real Madrid has denied a report that it has offered to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer of $360 million. Madrid said the report by Spanish public broadcaster TVE is "absolutely untrue," adding the team "made no offer of any kind to PSG or the player." The statement was published hours after Neymar scored to help Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. Paris Saint-Germain is under pressure from UEFA to raise cash from selling players. The French club needs to help comply with "Financial Fair Play" rules which monitor overspending on transfers and wages. PSG spent a record $260 million last year by buy Neymar from Barcelona. UEFA warned the French champions three weeks ago they will "remain under close scrutiny" when they submit accounts for the financial year, which ended last Saturday.

BASKETBALL

Brawl mars game

Basketball's international governing body has opened disciplinary hearings against Australia and the Philippines after a wild brawl that included Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker broke out in their Basketball World Cup qualifying game Monday in Manila, Phillippines. The fight spilled into the area behind the baseline and video showed a chair being thrown at the back of an Australia player either by a fan or member of the Philippines team staff. Former NBA player Andray Blatche, now playing for the Philippines, appeared to throw multiple punches, while Maker came at a Philippines player with legs flying high as it continued. A total of 13 players were ejected after the melee that began in the third quarter of Australia's 89-53 victory following a collision in the lane. The game continued with just three players from the Philippines. Anthony Moore, chief executive of Australian basketball, apologized to fans in a statement, adding that "this is not the spirit in which sport should be played and certainly not in the spirit in which we aim to play basketball." FIBA said a decision will be announced in the coming days.

Antetokounmpo on cover

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the cover athlete for the NBA 2K19 standard edition video game. The two-time NBA All-Star known as the "Greek Freek" is the first international player to be featured on the cover. Antetokounmpo said he has "worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA and being on the cover is a dream come true." NBA 2K19 will be available Sept. 11. LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition available on Sept. 7.

HOCKEY

Flames sign Neal

Calgary signed forward James Neal to a five-year, $28.75 million contract Monday, giving Johnny Gaudreau and the rest of the Flames a much-needed scoring boost. Neal has topped 20 goals in each of his 10 NHL seasons, and was considered the top player left on the free-agent market a day after the NHL's signing period opened. The signing also comes a day after General Manager Brad Treliving talked of a need to upgrade his forward positions to take the pressure off of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk. "One of the things we looked to address this offseason was adding depth and versatility to our forward unit," Treliving said. "At the end of the year, I talked a little bit about us as a team relying on too few guys to do too many things." Calgary becomes Neal's third team in as many seasons. He was selected by Vegas in the NHL Expansion Draft a year ago, and scored 25 goals and 44 points in 71 games for the Golden Knights. Neal, 30, also played for Pittsburgh and Nashville, and has 263 goals and 495 points in 703 career games.

MEDIA

O’Connell, AP basketball writer, dies at 64

NEW YORK — Jim O’Connell, the longtime college basketball writer for The Associated Press and a member of the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 64. He died Monday after a series of ailments, his son Andrew said. O’Connell was a former president of the United States Basketball Writers Association. He entered that organization’s Hall of Fame in 2002, the same year he earned the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Award for his coverage of the sport. O’Connell served as the AP’s national college basketball writer since 1987 and was a fixture at all the sport’s major events, from the Final Four to the Big East Tournament to the Maui Invitational. He covered eight Olympics and worked as a desk supervisor, overseeing the entire sports operation for the world’s largest news-gathering organization. “He was the source on college basketball,” said Terry Taylor, the AP’s sports editor from 1992-2013. “He knew coaches, players, games, dates of games and final scores — all manner of factoids — off the top of his head. And when you looked it up, he was always right.” O’Connell built deep relationships with colleagues, players, executives, referees and coaches, particularly the ones who most respected him, such as fellow Hall of Famers Jim Calhoun, Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski. “He was a great man, he really was,” Boeheim said. “He was a guy you looked forward to seeing. Always had a good word and a smile. He wrote sports, but he did it in a positive way, always. He was always good to players, coaches, fans — everybody. He was a unique individual, always had a good word for everybody. Always.” He covered every Final Four from 1979 through 2017, including 2015, just months after an operation that required partial amputation of his leg. The NCAA made sure O’Connell had a seat at the end of the media table, so he could stretch out his prosthetic.

