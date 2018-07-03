Texas DT dreams about Arkansas, calls the Hogs

Highly regarded defensive tackle Carl Williams dreamed about Arkansas last night, and on Tuesday, he committed to the Hogs.

Williams, 6-4, 324 pounds, of Lufkin, Texas, chose the Hogs over 12 other offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Houston and more. He made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 7-9.

"I actually had a dream about Arkansas," Williams said. "I just woke up thinking about it and all the amazing things they have to offer. The coaches there are amazing. It feels like home. It feels like home."

He believes the dream was a sign from God.

"I feel like it was a sign," Williams said. "When I was dreaming about it, it was like a mini-flashback. I've seen myself playing for Arkansas. That's a once-in-a-lifetime dream."

Associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor has strong east Texas ties and is Williams' lead recruiter.

"I've been talking to Coach Traylor for a good while," Williams said. "He recruited me first from SMU. We've been talking for a good minute. I really feel like we have a trust and a bond."

Williams, who had 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior, said Traylor and other coaches on the staff being from east Texas makes him comfortable.

"They have a lot of east Texas coaches," Williams said. "That makes it feel better. It makes me feel good that there's someone I can confide in."

He's one of the stronger athletes in Texas with a 360-pound bench press, 655-pound squat and a 640-pound dead lift.

Lufkin defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Cam Davis said in an earlier interview that Williams’ strength is his best asset. Davis also speaks highly of Williams as a person.

“He’s a great character kid,” Davis said. “He’s the biggest kid in the room. He shows up for work every day. You don’t have to beg him to work. He’s a kindhearted and nice guy off the field. Now, he’s an animal on the field.”

He becomes Arkansas' second commitment of the week and eighth pledge for the 2019 class.