Warriors add Cousins to lineup
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:52 a.m.
Notable signings
A look at some of the notable free agents who have made deals so far and who they are reportedly signing with and the terms of the deal:
PLAYER;TEAM;DEAL
LeBron James;Los Angeles Lakers;four years, $154M
Kevin Durant;Golden State Warriors;two years, $61.5M
Paul George;Oklahoma City Thunder;four years, $137M
Chris Paul;Houston Rockets;four years, $160M
DeMarcus Cousins;Golden State Warriors;one year, $5.3M
Nikola Jokic;Denver Nuggets;five years, $146.5M
DeAndre Jordan;Dallas Mavericks;one year, $24M
Julius Randle;New Orleans Pelicans;two years, $18M
Aaron Gordon;Orlando Magic;four years, $82M
JJ Redick;Philadelphia 76ers;one year, $12M
Derrick Favors;Utah Jazz;two years, $36M
Trevor Ariza;Phoenix Suns;one year, $15M
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope;Los Angeles Lakers;one year, $12M
Will Barton;Denver Nuggets;four years, $54M
Fred VanVleet;Toronto Raptors;two years, $18M
Rajon Rondo;Los Angeles Lakers;one year, $9M
Rudy Gay;San Antonio Spurs;one year, $10M
Lance Stephenson;Los Angeles Lakers;one year, $4.5M
Nerlens Noel;Oklahoma City Thunder;two years
Seth Curry;Portland Trail Blazers;two years
Joe Harris;Brooklyn Nets;two years, $16M
Elfrid Payton;New Orleans Pelicans;one year
JaVale McGee;Los Angeles Lakers;one year, $2.4M
Doug McDermott;Indiana Pacers;three years, $22M
Ersan Ilyasova;Milwaukee Bucks;three years, $21M
Ed Davis;Brooklyn Nets;one year, $4.4M
Aron Baynes;Boston Celtics;two years, $10.6M
Jerami Grant;Oklahoma City Thunder;three years, $27M
Marco Belinelli;San Antonio Spurs;two years, $12M
Derrick Rose;Minnesota Timberwolves;one year, $2.4M
DeMarcus Cousins will be ready to play at some point this season.
And when he is, the two-time defending NBA champions will be waiting.
Adding a fifth All-Star to their already glitzy lineup, the Golden State Warriors have come to terms with Cousins on a one-year, $5.3 million deal.
"5 All-Stars on 1 team ... wow," Charlotte's Frank Kaminsky wrote on Twitter.
That is the case for the Warriors, who will add Cousins to a lineup that includes All-Stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, as well as a former NBA Finals MVP in Andre Iguodala.
The Warriors were thrilled by a move that gives them a player who averaged 25.2 points last season before getting hurt and has averaged 21.5 points and 11 rebounds for his career.
"The 3rd splash Brother," Curry tweeted.
The Warriors lost center JaVale McGee to James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday as part of the flurry of moves on Day 1 of free agency, and it took General Manager Bob Myers less than a full day to replace McGee with Cousins.
The Lakers kept the moves going Monday, adding Rajon Rondo -- once a playoff rival of James, and now someone who will be giving him the ball.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed Rondo had agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Lakers for $9 million. Like Cousins, Rondo was part of the New Orleans Pelicans last season. To help replace the Cousins void, the Pelicans agreed to a two-year deal with former Lakers big man Julius Randle, who will now pair with his fellow Kentucky product Anthony Davis in the New Orleans frontcourt.
James is back on vacation while the Lakers are busy building a roster around him.
"For him, it's just business as usual," former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant said of James during a Monday appearance on ESPN's The Jump. "He'll come to work. He'll work hard every single day. I'm really excited for our young players, because they get a chance to watch him work up close and so I think that speeds up their learning curve."
After just over $1 billion in new contracts were agreed upon starting late Saturday night and through the official first day of free agency Sunday -- with James going to the Lakers, Durant staying in Golden State, Chris Paul staying in Houston and Paul George staying in Oklahoma City -- the dollar figures cooled off a bit for Day 2.
The intrigue didn't stop, especially when the Warriors landed Cousins -- basically with the money that Durant didn't take by structuring his deal as a two-year deal with an option year.
Also Monday, Derrick Favors agreed on a $36 million, two-year deal to stay with the Utah Jazz. Upon hearing that news, his teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert reacted by quickly posting similar requests on Twitter -- that Favors finally grabs a dinner check.
JJ Redick is back with the Philadelphia 76ers, agreeing to a one-year deal worth about $12 million. Redick averaged 17.1 points and shot 42 percent from three-point range last season with Philadelphia, when he made $23 million.
With James out of the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia believes it can make a run at getting to the NBA Finals. So does Boston -- which, coincidentally, gave away the No. 9 jersey that Rondo used to wear there Monday by completing the long-expected signing of Brad Wanamaker, a guard who comes to Boston after spending the past seven seasons in Europe.
Wanamaker played his college ball at Pittsburgh and is coming off being selected MVP of this year's Turkish League finals.
The Pistons added Jose Calderon, who will reunite with his former coach Dwane Casey. Calderon signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum of about $2.4 million. Calderon was with James in Cleveland last season.
Sports on 07/03/2018
Print Headline: Warriors add Cousins to lineup
