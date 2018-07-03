Wright talks of Jackson's pledge, the latest with him and the Hogs

— Arkansas receiver target Dylan Wright is very familiar with the Hogs latest commitment TQ Jackson and plans to catch up with his friend soon.

Jackson, a highly touted receiver, pledged to the Razorbacks on Monday.

“That’s my boy,” Wright said. “I’ve been knowing him for a long time, so that’s good knowing he’s going to go there and I know he’s going to be trying recruit me hard. We’ll talk about it a little later.”

Wright, 6-3, 188, of West Mesquite (Texas), has more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Michigan, LSU and others.

He was at the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star on Monday to watch some of the action, including the Linemen Challenge at The Opening. He gave an update on his recruitment.

“I’m fixing to set up a video to drop a top five because I really haven’t had time because I’ve been doing 7-on-7, but I’m going to drop a video a little later – probably in like a few weeks,” Wright said.

Wright, who visited Fayetteville in February, left no doubt the Hogs would be in the upcoming video.

“Oh yeah, they're in there,” Wright said.

ESPN rates Wright a 4-star prospect, the No. 21 receiver and No. 145 overall prospect in the nation. He explained why Arkansas is one of his top five schools.

“Just because when I went down I felt like it was a place I could be, like with Mike Woods and everybody. I felt like it was laid back and chill and I feel like I could play there.”

Wright plans to talk to his mother about the other schools in his video.

“I’m trying to talk to my momma about it because my momma plays a big part in it,” Wright said.

He’s consistently cited his relationship with receivers coach Justin Stepp as a major reason for listing the Razorbacks high on his list.

“We text like all the time, but I really haven’t had time because I’ve been trying to get back into shape and then once we get done with football practice I just go to sleep because I’ll be tired because of that heat, man,” Wright said. “We still text when I get time. That’s still my boy. We’re always going to be tight. No matter where I go I know he’s still going to cook for me. He already knows what it is.”

His mother is also high on Stepp. It appears he’ll be back in Fayetteville for a another visit at some point.

“I don’t know, I’ll probably take like an OV or I’ll probably just go up there one day,” Wright said.