Wednesday, July 04, 2018, 1:56 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

DL Taurean Carter names Hogs in top 5

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:06 p.m.

DL Taurean Carter.

Highly regarded defensive lineman Taurean Carter has announced his top five schools, and Arkansas is one of them.

Carter (6-3, 263 pounds) of Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Michigan State and Texas Tech.

He, along with teammate and defensive tackle Enoch Jackson Jr., visited Fayetteville on Feb. 24. Teammate and safety Jalen Catalon plans to visit the Razorbacks on July 27.

Carter recorded 63 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble as a junior.

