It's stay at home or sign short deals

For those seeking the trend in NBA free agency this year, it's this: Most players are either staying put, or taking short-term deals that allow them to hit the market again next summer.

Such was largely the case Tuesday.

Utah kept two of its free agents, agreeing to extensions with Dante Exum (three years, $33 million) and Raul Neto (two years, $4.4 million). Avery Bradley, in a deal that was struck late Monday night, is also staying put -- coming to terms with the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year contract worth $25 million.

Most of the other known deals that were made on the third day of free agency were all of the short-term variety.

Tyreke Evans got $12 million to spend next season with the Indiana Pacers. Jeff Green agreed to terms on a $2.4 million, one-year deal with Washington -- which is expected to seek another one-year pact with Dwight Howard later this month when he finalizes his Brooklyn buyout -- and Michael Carter-Williams got a veteran's minimum deal to play in Houston next season.

All the deals were confirmed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the negotiations, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because the NBA offseason moratorium on signings does not end until Friday.

The Jazz have quietly crossed off many items on their summertime wish list, with General Manager Dennis Lindsey going into free agency saying he wanted to keep all three of his team's internal free agents.

The deals with Exum and Neto came one day after Utah agreed to keep Derrick Favors on a two-year, $36 million deal.

Evans will give Indiana's offense a lift. He's a proven scorer, someone who expanded his three-point ability last season when he averaged 19.4 points per game with Memphis.

Green fills a big-man void, after the Wizards traded away starting center Marcin Gortat -- the hole that Howard conceivably will fill -- and losing backup power forward Mike Scott to free agency. Green, who turns 32 in August, spent last season with the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Carter-Williams gives Houston some guard depth behind MVP James Harden and Chris Paul, and Houston gives Carter-Williams yet another chance to restart what was a very promising career. He was the NBA's Rookie of the Year for Philadelphia in 2013-14 when he averaged 16.7 points per game. But his scoring average has dropped each year since, and the Rockets will be his fifth team in six seasons.

Golden State General Manager Bob Myers is working to keep much of the core intact to chase another championship. Versatile big man Kevon Looney will re-sign with the two-time defending champions on a one-year deal for the minimum, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday.

Golden State already reached agreement with two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant on a two-year contract with a player option.

Bringing back Looney, a power forward and center, was a top priority for General Manager Bob Myers, who also hopes to re-sign guard Patrick McCaw.

ESPN first reported Looney's agreement.

Also on Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets traded forward Wilson Chandler and a future second-round draft pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told ESPN.

Chandler's $12.8 million expiring contract will be absorbed into the Sixers' available cap space. Denver has been looking to unload salary for months.

The deal will save Denver $50 million in combined salary and luxury tax. The Nuggets' tax bill now drops from $51.3 million to $14.3 million.

Chandler's contract can be traded immediately without any restrictions because Philadelphia acquired him with available cap room.

Chandler spent 7½ years in Denver after being acquired in the megadeal that sent Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks.

Chandler, 31, has averaged 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during his career. He started 71 games last season and averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

